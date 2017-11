November 4, 2017, 8:35 AM | Chef Floyd Cardoz is known worldwide for his inventive take on Indian cuisine. After attending hotel management schools in India and Europe he headed to New York and made his name with the highly-acclaimed modern Indian restaurant, Tabla. His newest venues span the globe including Pao Walla in New York and The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai. Cardoz joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss his culinary journey.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.