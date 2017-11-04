Purrfect: North Carolina’s 1st cat cafe opens its doors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina cat lovers now have a place to wet their whiskers at the state’s first cat cafe.

Local media outlets report Crooked Tail Cat Café opened Friday in downtown Greensboro.

Owner Karen Stratman describes Crooked Tail as a place where cats and humans can enjoy each other.

For $10, visitors can spend an hour in the Kitty Lounge, where nine cats play among sofas, tables and cat perches.

There’s also a separate, cat-free coffee bar at the rear of the lounge.

All of the cats at Crooked Tail are available for adoption.

The cat cafe concept originated in Taiwan in the late 1990s as places where people who love cats can interact with them without actually owning one.

