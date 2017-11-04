Long Time Auburn Athletic Director Jay Jacobs to Resign This Summer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Longtime Auburn athletic director Jay Jacobs says he will step down by June 2018.

Jacobs announced Friday in a letter to Auburn fans that he informed President Steven Leath of his decision earlier this week. He says he will leave earlier if Auburn hires a replacement.

Jacobs, a former Auburn football walk-on, took over the athletic department at his alma mater in 2004.

In the past few months, Auburn associate head basketball coach Chuck Person was arrested on federal fraud and bribery charges and a former softball player filed a Title IX sexual discrimination complaint. Jacobs says issues like those “have begun to take their toll and have raised questions about why Auburn must endure such problems.”

