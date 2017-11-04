Lagace makes 24 saves for first NHL win, Vegas

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Maxime Lagace made 24 saves for his first NHL victory and the Vegas Golden Knights had three power-play goals in a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Erik Haula had two goals and an assist, Alex Tuch, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Marchessault added two assists. Expansion Vegas snapped a three game-losing streak to improve to 9-4-0.

The 24-year-old Legace lost his first three games with the Golden Knights. He was 2-2-0 in four games this season for the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League.

Mark Stone, Alex Burrows, Ryan Dzingel and Erik Karlsson scored for Ottawa, and Craig Anderson stopped 29 shots. The Senators will leave Monday for Sweden for two games against the Colorado Avalanche.

Marchessault gave Vegas a 3-2 lead on a power player with 7:21 left in the second.

William Karlsson scored on a wraparound to make it 4-2 at 3:29 of the third, and Haula had a power-play goal at 6:47. Dzingel’s fifth of the season for Ottawa made it 5-3 at 7:52, and Erik Karlsson scored his first of the season in the final minute of play.

NOTES: Vegas was 3 of 5 on the power play. Ottawa was 0 of 2. … Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki missed his third straight game due to illness. D Ben Harpur was a healthy scratch. … Vegas D Jon Merrill, D Brad Hunt and LW Brendan Leipsic were healthy scratches.

