Ky. Gov.: Elected officials who settle sexual harassment claims should resign

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s Republican governor has called for the immediate resignation of any elected official who has settled sexual harassment allegations.

Gov. Matt Bevin held a news conference on Saturday at the state Capitol days after the Courier-Journal reported Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover had settled a sexual harassment allegation outside of court with one of his staffers.

Bevin said the accused owed it those who they represent and said their despicable, vulgar behavior will not be accepted in Frankfort, CBS affiliate WKYT reports.

“The people of Kentucky deserve better. We appropriately demand a high level of integrity from our leaders, and will tolerate nothing less in our state,” said Bevin.

Bevin did not mention Hoover’s name and he would not answer questions from reporters. But he seemed to refer to the allegations when he said they have not been denied and have been corroborated by other sources. He also indicated the allegations involve multiple elected and unelected officials, but he would not identify them.

Asked if he wanted Hoover to resign, Bevin said “you heard me” as he left the rotunda.

Republican leaders said Saturday they plan to hire a law firm to investigate the report that House Speaker Jeff Hoover settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with one of his staffers.

A news release from the GOP leadership on Saturday says they did not consult Hoover, but have informed him of the decision.