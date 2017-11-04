Firefighters battle house fire in Lakesite

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in Soddy Daisy tonight.

Hamilton County officials tell us the fire was called in by a neighbor around 7 pm tonight on Lakewood Circle in the Lakesite subdivision.

Crews say that when they arrived on the scene they say flames were coming through the roof.

A firefighter confirmed that no one was home, went in and found fire in the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported, but Hamilton County EMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and will be under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

**PHOTOS: Amy Maxwell, Hamilton County

