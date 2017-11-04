Fire Department installs smoke alarms, fresh batteries in Lookout Valley

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It is that time of year – the time to change out the old batteries in your smoke alarm because Daylight Saving Time ends at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Agencies across the country hit the streets today including the Chattanooga Fire Department.

The Fire Department teamed up with volunteers from the American Red Cross to help families in Lookout Valley this morning.

In about two hours, the Chattanooga Fire Department passed out 56 of smoke alarms and helped families change out batteries.

“Your smoke alarms are your first line of defense if a fire breaks out in your home,” says Fire Marshal Beau Matlock in a release. “Make sure they have fresh batteries, and also check the dates on the smoke alarms. If any of them are 10 years old or older, they should be replaced.”

Any Chattanooga resident who cannot afford to purchase a smoke alarm can get one for free from the Fire Department by calling 423-643-5600 this week during regular business hours.

**PHOTOS COURTESY OF Bruce Garner, Chattanooga Fire Department