‘Coffee with Byrd’ fosters conversation between community and councilman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga City Councilman Anthony Byrd held a ‘Coffee with Byrd’ event today at the Avondale Youth and Family Development Center.

Residents were able to enjoy coffee and donuts with their neighbors and the councilman to discuss the community and what issues need to be addressed.

They were also able to get information about the senior tax freeze application process.

Byrd says that changes like that tax freeze began with conversations with the people they serve.

“If I can get some engagement from the community, I can implement things that they want. At times, they say government don’t know what we want, or government doesn’t care. I want to show them that we do care, and anything that they have to say I am going to bring that to the city council. And we will start to implement those things for them,” Byrd said.

He hopes to host events like this every quarter beginning in the new year.