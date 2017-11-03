Weather Update: Friday Afternoon, November 3, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Gloomy, A Little Unsettled & Warmer Thru The Weekend !



Not a whole lot of change over the next couple of days, other than getting a little warmer. Lots of clouds with a few sprinkles continue through the afternoon. It will stay quite mild with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60.

Lots of clouds and still a bit unsettled for the weekend, with a few passing showers. It will be pleasantly warm again this afternoon with highs in the low 70’s. Cloudy and mild again for Saturday. with a few showers possible, otherwise a little warmer with highs into the mid 70’s and lows closer to 60 for Sunday morning. The warmer than normal temperatures will continue for Sunday through the first half of next week as most of the cold weather stays to our North.

After some showers for Wednesday, cooler air will start to move for the second half of next week with highs dropping into the low to mid 60’s.

We are getting some nice fall color around our area and the upcoming week will get even better!

Don’t forget the time change ! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, November 5th. Set the clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.