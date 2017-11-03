TDFN: Westmoreland at Marion County

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , , , ,

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — Westmoreland played at Marion County on Friday!

The Marion County offense got back on track prior to the playoffs.

In their last two games, they scored a total of 100-points.

Tonight, the Warriors were hoping that offensive momentum would continue in their playoff opener against Westmoreland.

Marion proves to be too much and takes home the win over Westmoreland.

The game ended with a final score of 28-7.

Check out these game highlights!

Tune in every Friday night at 11:15 p.m. for Touchdown Friday Night on News 12 Now!

#TDFN

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
TDFN: SE Whitfield at Ridgeland
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
TDFN: Bremen at Ringgold
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
TDFN: Jackson at Tyner
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now