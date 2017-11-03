TDFN: Westmoreland at Marion County

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — Westmoreland played at Marion County on Friday!

The Marion County offense got back on track prior to the playoffs.

In their last two games, they scored a total of 100-points.

Tonight, the Warriors were hoping that offensive momentum would continue in their playoff opener against Westmoreland.

Marion proves to be too much and takes home the win over Westmoreland.

The game ended with a final score of 28-7.

Check out these game highlights!

