TDFN: Sequatchie at Red Bank

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — In a battle of local teams, Sequatchie County took on Red Bank.

The Indians made it all the way to the state semifinals last year.

In order to advance that far this season, Sequatchie County would have to slow down the Lions dynamic duo of Zay Brown and Calvin Jackson.

But the Red Bank Lions get the last laugh, or roar, to take home the win over Sequatchie.

The game ended with a final score of 21-13.

Check out these game highlights!

Tune in every Friday night at 11:15 p.m. for Touchdown Friday Night on News 12 Now!

#TDFN