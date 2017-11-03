TDFN: SE Whitfield at Ridgeland

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) — SE Whitfield played at Ridgeland on Friday!

It’s been a dominating season for Ridgeland High School.

Their smallest margin of victory has been 21-points, and they’ve scored 118-points in their last two games.

But would the Panthers dominance continue in their regular season finale against Southeast Whitfield?

Ridgeland quickly answered that question by taking home the win over Southeast Whitfield.

The game ended with a final score of 49-0.

Check out these game highlights!

