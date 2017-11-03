Suspect in Benghazi attacks to remain in custody

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A militant accused of playing an instrumental role in the Benghazi, Libya, attacks will remain locked up following a brief appearance in federal court in Washington.

Mustafa al-Imam was captured days ago by U.S. special forces in a Navy SEAL-led raid.

He faces three charges that were filed in May 2015 but only recently unsealed: killing or conspiring to kill someone during an attack on a federal facility, providing support for terrorists, and using a firearm in connection with a violent crime.

He appeared in court Friday, where he was ordered held pending a hearing next week.

Al-Imam is the second suspect in the Benghazi attacks who’s been captured by the U.S. and brought to court.

A suspected ringleader, Ahmed Abu Khattala, is currently on trial.

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12 Then: The Eastgate Plane Crash
Read More»
Marion County
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
South Pittsburg names Jasper officer as new chief of police
Read More»
15 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Titans Rookie Receiver Corey Davis Set to Return Sunday Against Baltimore
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now