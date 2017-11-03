Pre-orders for Taylor Swift album hit 400,000 units

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Taylor Swift performs “Out of the Woods” at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. on February 15, 2016.

Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift’s upcoming album is already breaking records, and it isn’t even out yet. Pre-orders for “reputation” have reached more than 400,000 units and the album has become Target’s biggest music pre-sale of all-time.

Big Machine Records told The Associated Press on Friday that pre-orders for “reputation,” to be released Nov. 10, are double the number of pre-orders for Swift’s “1989” album a week before its release in 2014.

The pre-order number includes purchases at iTunes, Target, Walmart, Amazon and Swift’s website. Target also confirmed Friday that “reputation” is its largest music pre-sale ever.

Swift has released four songs from her sixth album so far, including “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready for It?”

The singer’s last three albums — “1989,” 2012′s “Red” and 2010′s “Speak Now” — have each sold over a million units in their debut weeks.

Swift will perform on “Saturday Night Live” in November. The performance will mark her first public appearance since announcing “reputation.” Tiffany Haddish will host. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12 Then: The Eastgate Plane Crash
Read More»
Marion County
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
South Pittsburg names Jasper officer as new chief of police
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Titans Rookie Receiver Corey Davis Set to Return Sunday Against Baltimore
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now