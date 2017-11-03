More JFK files released by National Archives

The National Archives and Records Administration on Friday afternoon released hundreds more documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

The documents can be found here.

This latest batch of 676 records could yield more interesting results than last week’s release, as they are the ones intelligence agencies requested more time to review, citing national security concerns. President Trump urged the release of all remaining JFK documents last week.

The majority of records from Friday’s batch — 553 of them — are from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Those records were previously denied in their entirety, according to NARA.

It’s unclear when the next batch of documents will be released, although Mr. Trump has given a hard deadline of six moths from last week for the release of all documents.

Updates below:

Officials thought Oswald was “odd” in 1960

One U.S. official, Thomas B. Casasin, recalls that he thought Oswald’s behavior struck him as “odd” and “unusual” after reading a dispatch on him following Oswald’s return to the United States from the USSR. The official told his subordinates something along the lines of, “Don’t push too hard to get the information we need, because this individual looks odd.” The official remembers being particularly interested in what Oswald could provide on the Minsk factory where he had been employed.