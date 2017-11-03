Marlins decline Ichiro Suzuki's $2 million club option

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

MIAMI (AP) — Ichiro Suzuki’s $2 million club option with the Miami Marlins has been declined, making the 44-year-old outfielder a free agent.

It is the first major roster move by the Marlins since Derek Jeter’s ownership group took over a month ago.

Jeter and Suzuki were teammates with the New York Yankees. But the Marlins are expected to cut their payroll to about $90 million, and parting with Suzuki is just the start of an anticipated purge.

Suzuki has said he wants to play until he’s 50, but it’s unclear whether another team will sign him. He ranks 22nd on the all-time list with 3,080 hits but started only 22 games this year, while setting a big league mark with 109 plate appearances as a pinch hitter.

He gets a $500,000 buyout.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
News 12 Then: The Eastgate Plane Crash
Read More»
Marion County
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
South Pittsburg names Jasper officer as new chief of police
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Titans Rookie Receiver Corey Davis Set to Return Sunday Against Baltimore
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now