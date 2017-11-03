Local high school students challenge skills in robotics competition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – In the age of technology, Hamilton county schools are stressing those STEM courses to prepare students to meet the challenges of the future.

Robotics may sound like child’s play to some, but students can learn many lessons from that skill.

Here’s a close up look at a robotics competition at Chattanooga state.

TVA and Greater Chattanooga Robotics co-sponsored the 4th Annual VEX Robotics Competition at Chattanooga state.

Students from 10 Hamilton County High Schools brought their skills to the WACKER Institute located inside the Center for Engineering, Technology, Arts & Sciences building.

The teams were from East Hamilton, Ooltewah, Hixson, The Howard School, and Central high schools. And Central sent an all-girls team.

The girl’s team experienced some technical problems with their robot.

This competition challenges students to not only use critical thinking skills, but also to pay close attention to the laws of physics so that their robot moves quickly and easily.

The winners get a trophy and bragging rights.