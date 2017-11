(WDEF) – A tribute to women in the U-S Space program has become the best selling toy on Amazon.

The “Women of NASA Play Set” went on sale Wednesday morning and has already sold out.

You can still find it on the Lego website.

The $25 set honors four women who played key rolls in space.

MIT News Deputy editor Maia Weinstock pitched the idea to Lego last year.

She says any product that lets girls see themselves in careers like this, is important for children of all genders.