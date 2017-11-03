Hamilton County 911 Center receives upgrade for quicker response times

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County 911 Center is now in partnership with ADS Security, and it’s helping them dispatch first responders faster. The Hamilton County 911 Center is now in partnership with ADS Security, and it’s helping them dispatch first responders faster.

The system essentially created a pipeline from various security companies directly to the dispatcher’s systems. This eliminates the phone call that generally has to be made after your home or smoke alarm goes off. Its function is expected to have a big impact on response times.

Jeff Carney, with the Hamilton County 911, says they [residents] may notice the fire department, police department getting there a lot quicker and we’ve let the fire departments and the police departments know that they are going to be getting there a lot quicker and there is a potential that they will catch a bad guy still on scene or the fire in the early stages. So seconds matter and we have been saying that for years, probably since the inception of 911 and that is part of the reason that we have a 3 digit emergency number. It’s really refreshing to see technology used to shave off those seconds.”