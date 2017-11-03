FREE financial aid help for students at College Goal Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – PEF, UTC & partners are hosting a free college planning and financial aid workshop as part of a nationwide “College Goal” initiative.

High school students, parents and educators are encouraged to attend the “4th Annual College Goal Tennessee 2017 – Building Your Future” event on November 4.

The workshop will be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at the UTC University Center at 615 McCallie Avenue.

On-site registration will begin at 8:30 am.

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Last year, more than 300 people attended the conference which informs families and educators how students can succeed in college and how to apply for financial aid.

Participants will receive free on-site assistance completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) – the federal financial aid form that students and parents are required to file for students to be eligible to receive any state or federal assistance.

College students and their parents are encouraged to attend as well.

Some of the workshop titles will include:

Show Me the Money: Financial Aid 101

Paying for College: Steps after the FAFSA

Applying to QuestBridge

Conexión Américas

Low Stakes Placement Testing

Music and The Arts in Postsecondary Education

Navigating The Campus Social Scene

Life After High School

How to Find More Money for College Now

How to Overcome Summer Melt

Primary Means to Promote Your Child’s Well-Being

Georgia State University’s Innovative Approach to Access & Research

Realizing Dreams: Non-cognitive Factors Promoting a Positive Postsecondary Education Experience

UT-Chattanooga College Tour

Don’t Be Basic: Self-Marketing Fundamentals for the Job Search “During this free, half-day conference, students and their supporters will learn from experts and each other how to be successful in college,” says PEF’s Stacy Lightfoot. “Topics will range from financial planning for college and navigating applications to what employers look for in potential hires, and much more. Business leaders, college admissions, and financial aid experts will lead the sessions. This conference will confront real topics that affect the persistence of college students.”

Participants can register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CGTN2017.

This free workshop is sponsored by PEF, UTC, Chattanooga State Community College, HCDE, YoungandWiser, Inc., edsouth, FAFSA Frenzy, Girls Preparatory School, Naviance by Hobsons, SACAC (Southern Association for College Admission Counseling), TSAC (TN Student Assistance Corporation), and TCASN (TN College Access & Success Network).

For more information, contact PEF VP of College & Career Success Stacy Lightfoot at slightfoot@pefchattanooga.org or 423-648-4443.