Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – November 3, 2017

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — There’s a lot to do in Chattanooga, and in nearby cities this weekend.

You can pretend you’re at the beach at the Tivoli Theatre Friday night.

The Beach Boys are in town for a concert.

They’ll be singing some of their classic summer tunes.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for a few laughs, J Chris Newberg is performing at the Comedy Catch all weekend long.

This comedian combines music, melody and hook in his shows.

You may have seen him before on Jimmy Kimmel Live, or the Tonight Show.

The performances are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

If you head to Atlanta, you get a chance to taste the world at the International Night Market.

There are more than 75,000 attendees, and 70 nationalities being featured at the event, showcasing quite the variety of international food.

The market is from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday, and 12 to 9 p.m. on Sunday at the Northlake Mall.

If you’re in the mood to see a great Broadway show, “An American in Paris” is in Nashville this weekend.

This Tony Award-winning musical is about an American soldier and a French girl, looking for a new beginning after the war.

Showtimes are at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

If musicals aren’t your thing, and football is more up your alley, the Tennessee Titans are taking on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.

The game starts at 12 p.m. Central Time at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.