Dalton police looking for father suspected of kidnapping infant son

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Police in Dalton are asking the public to help them find Aron Richard Reed.

Investigators say he failed to return his one year old son, Phoenix Reed, after an overnight visit.

They do not believe that little Phoenix is in danger.

But they say Reed may have taken him to Louisiana.

Warrants have been issued for his arrest.

The mother gave Reed permission to take Phoenix with him for a visit to a home in Cleveland on October 21st.

When he didn’t return the next day, she reached him through a Facebook message.

He told her he had been kicked out of the house in Cleveland and had to take Phoenix with him to his family and girlfriend in Louisiana.

But then he deleted his Facebook account.

He does not have a phone number.

The mother did not report the case until November 2nd.

Aron Reed is approximately 5’9” tall and weighing 160 pounds.

If you have information on where he is, please contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, extension 9165.