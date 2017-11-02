Weather Update: Thursday Afternoon, November 2, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Gloomy Afternoon, A Little Unsettled, But Getting A Lot Warmer Thru The Weekend !



Cloudy skies will continue through the afternoon, with some drizzle or a few spotty showers possible, but not very likely. Highs today will top out around 70.

Overnight tonight, more clouds and lows in the upper 50’s. Friday, it’ll be a foggy start with lots of clouds and only a few light passing showers moving from Southwest to Northeast. Overall, not bad with highs back in the 70’s. Our typical high for the beginning of November is 68. Those daytime highs will increase through the weekend.

A few spotty showers possible Saturday, otherwise pleasantly warm with highs well into the 70’s and lows closer to 60 for Sunday morning. The warmer than normal temperatures will continue through the first half of next week as most of the cold weather stays to our North. The cooler air will start to move for the second half of next week.

We are getting some nice fall color around our area and the next week will get even better!

Don’t forget the time change ! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, November 5th. Set the clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.