Vols Blast Carson Newman in Exhibition Basketball Game 86-44

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Grant Williams logged a double-double off the bench, and Tennessee cruised to an 86-44 win over Carson-Newman at Thompson-Boling Arena Thursday night in the team’s first exhibition game of the preseason.

Williams finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, both of which were game-highs. Admiral Schofield enjoyed a strong performance as well, dropping 17 points to go along with five boards. Also finishing in double figures was sophomore Jordan Bowden, who went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. Jordan Bone dished out a game-high eight assists while committing just one turnover.

Tennessee’s defense helped create scoring opportunities for the Vols, who outscored Carson-Newman 26-2 in points-off-turnovers on the evening. Overall, the Eagles turned the ball over 24 times compared to UT’s 10.

The Vols jumped out to a quick start in the first half, opening with a 17-3 run in the first five minutes that was sparked by a pair of threes from both Bone and Lamonte Turner.

Tennessee was fueled by strong defensive play in the first half, forcing 12 turnovers and holding the Eagles to a five-minute scoring drought en route to a 45-25 halftime advantage.

That momentum carried over into the second half, as the Vols used a 15-0 run to go up 62-27 early in the stanza. Tennessee’s lead would grow to as many as 46 as 10 of the 14 Vols who saw playing time landed in the scoring column.

DEFENSIVE INTENSITY: Tennessee’s 44 points allowed were the fewest allowed by the Vols in any game (exhibition, regular season or postseason) since March 14, 2014, when they also allowed 44 to South Carolina in the SEC Tournament.

LONG DISTANCE SUCCESS: Tennessee’s 12 made threes were the most made in a game since the Vols had 16 made 3-pointers on Dec. 6, 2016, against Presbyterian, and second-most of the Rick Barnes era. The Vols’ 34 attempts were the most of the Barnes era.

SCHOFIELD SCORING: Junior forward Admiral Schofield’s 17 points against Carson-Newman well surpassed his 2016-17 season average of 8.2 points per game and were his most in a single game since he scored 18 at Auburn on Jan. 31.

UP NEXT: The Vols will travel to face Clemson on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 12:30 p.m. ET in their second and final exhibition game of the season. The game will not be televised. Tennessee opens the regular season next Friday, Nov. 10 at home against Presbyterian, a game which will stream online through SEC Network+ (WatchESPN).