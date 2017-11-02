Tyrese says he’s OK after crying in Facebook video

Just hours after posting a tear-filled video on Facebook, Tyrese Gibson assures his fans he’s doing fine. The “Fate of the Furious” star says he is “OK,” but he is still fired up about his battle to see his daughter.

Gibosn said in a video posted on Wednesday, “Contrary to what some of y’all may believe, I’m actually OK. And I’m not putting this up to calm people down. If people are having conversations about what’s going on in my personal life … my private life has always been private. Do your research. Anybody who’s ever been in my life will tell you, I’ve never seen him cry that way, I’ve never seen him have a meltdown.”

“I’m not a singer, I’m not an actor, I’m not a producer, I’m not a writer, I’m not a celebrity,” he continued. “I’m a father, OK? I’m a father, it’s a universal thing. So please, ladies, I love y’all. Our angels wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for y’all. But this is not about men vs. women. This is men vs. liars.”

The actor-singer cried during a rambling Facebook video posted Wednesday and said, “Don’t take my baby … I’m not doing anything illegal.” Tyrese said he last saw his 10-year-old daughter Shayla 60 days ago and that he’s out a lot of money due to legal fees. He added: “I’m at $13,000 a month. What more do you want from me? I don’t hate you Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But you just can’t wake up on September 11th and accuse me of something I didn’t do.” Norma Gibson is Tyrese’s ex.

People reports that in court documents, Norma accused Tyrese of repeatedly hitting their daughter on Aug. 19. He denied the allegations.

Tyrese also continued to slam Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his social media posts.