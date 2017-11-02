Titans Rookie Receiver Corey Davis Set to Return Sunday Against Baltimore

The Titans failed to score a touchdown in their last game.

Maybe help is on the way this week against Baltimore.

Rookie receiver Corey Davis is healthy again.

The 6’3 wide-out hasn’t played since re-injuring his hamstring against the Jaguars on September 17th.

Said head coach Mike Mularkey:”He has already shown that he can make the contested throw, the high catch, and the tough throws we really haven’t had around here for a long time.”

Said Davis:”I’ve been off for a long time. I just missed everything about it. I miss being sore. Just miss ballin’. Going out there for practice. Just to be able to do it is a blessing. Just happy to be out there.”

You can see the Ravens at Titans at 1pm Sunday on News 12 Now followed at 4:25pm by the Chiefs at the Dallas Cowboys.