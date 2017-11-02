Snoop Dogg takes down Trump corpse photo

Snoop Dogg has taken down a photo from Instagram that seemed to show the rapper looking down on the corpse of President Donald Trump. The photo appeared to be an album cover for “Make America Crip Again.” In the photo, Snoop Dog stands behind a flag-draped body with a tag hanging off the toe that says “TRUMP.”

The cover mimics the iconic cover for Ice Cube’s 1991 album “Death Certificate,” which showed Ice Cube standing over the body of Uncle Sam.

The photo was shared by Snoop Dogg Tuesday and later taken down.

The album has already been released with a different cover. It shows a blue baseball cap that says “Make America Crip Again.”

This isn’t the first time Snoop Dogg has stirred controversy for his stance against Mr. Trump. The president slammed the rapper after Snoop Dogg released a music video in which he pulled the trigger of a toy gun at a clown dressed like Mr. Trump.