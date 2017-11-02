NJ residents receive anti-immigrant school board ads

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Edison Township school board candidates Jerry Shi and Falguni Patel featured on campaign mailers

WKXW-FM

Authorities in a New Jersey town are investigating racist campaign mailers that attack two Asian school board candidates.

WKXW-FM reports residents of Edison Township received the anonymous mailers Wednesday. The ads say “Make Edison Great Again” while claiming Chinese and Indian residents are “taking over” the town. School board candidates Jerry Shi and Falguni Patel are featured on the campaign mailers with “deport” stamps on their pictures.

The ads don’t identify the group that paid for them which violates state election law.

Patel, a Democratic committeewoman and immigration lawyer, says she’s disgusted by the pamphlets. Both mayoral candidates have also denounced the mailers.

More than 45 percent of the Edison Township was born abroad. The township has a large Asian-American community consisting of Chinese and Indian immigrants.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
60-year-old Calvin Harkness injured in Cannon Ave shooting
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chief David Roddy on violent crime reduction in Chattanooga
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
New synergy station at East Ridge Elementary
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now