Idled chemical plant keeps workers on board after explosion

CHARLESTON, Tenn. (AP) – A chemical plant in Tennessee that will likely stay idle until next year has maintained its staff of almost 700 workers as it recovers from an explosion there in September.

The Chattanooga Times Free-Press reports that Wacker Chemical expects to lose 25 percent of its global polysilicon production while it addresses the damage at its Charleston, Tennessee plant.

The German company is keeping employees at work by reassigning and training them while repairs and an ongoing $150 million facility expansion continues.

The Sept. 7 explosion briefly closed an interstate section and spurred shelter-in-place orders. Wacker and state and local authorities said the chemical releases were within allowable levels.

Additionally, an Aug. 30 fire injured four plant workers.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)