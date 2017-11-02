Despite arrest, 90 year old couple don’t expect to ever see their wedding rings again

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect accused of stealing several rings from a Hixson couple.

The victims are in their nineties.

They say they hired Brandon Cox to do work at their home.

He asked to use their bathroom.

The investigating officer wrote “The defendant entered the residence unescorted and proceed to sneak into the victims’ bedroom.”

He says Cox opened a large jewelry box on a dresser and took three of the rings.

The officer says he then rearranged the jewelry in the drawer to conceal the theft.

The couple says the lost jewelry were wedding rings and bands.

We talked to them about the theft, but they did not want to go on camera.

They tell us they have been married 67 years and are heartbroken by the loss.

They couldn’t afford a nice ring when they got married, but got the items a few years later.

Now they don’t expect to ever see them again.

Cox has been charged with theft over ten thousand dollars.