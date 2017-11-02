Apple earnings surge as it beats Wall Street forecasts

Apple (AAPL) posted strong fourth-quarter earnings, topping Wall Street estimates and forecasting healthy gains for early 2018.

The world’s biggest company on Thursday reported net income for its latest quarter of $10.7 billion and earnings per share of $2.07. Revenue for the period was $52.6 billion, up 12 percent from a year ago. Apple said it expects revenue of $84 billion to $87 billion for the first three months of 2018, which would be a record quarterly sales and indicate healthy consumer demand for its latest iPhone lineup.

Consensus estimates from Zacks’ showed analysts expected earnings of $1.87 per share and revenues of $51.17 billion.

“We’re happy to report a very strong finish to a great fiscal 2017, with record fourth quarter revenue, year-over-year growth for all our product categories, and our best quarter ever for services,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Apple’s stock, which has risen 45 percent this year, closed at $168.24.

Last week, Apple indicated consumers were scooping up its latest batch of iPhones. “We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts,” an Apple spokeswoman told CNET.

Half an hour after Apple opened pre-ordering for its newest iPhone, all models from U.S. carriers had shipping times of four to five weeks, meaning the devices will most likely reach consumers in December. Only consumers who pre-ordered within the first 10 minutes of the pre-order window, which began at 12:01 a.m. Pacific time on Friday, secured shipping dates of Nov. 3, when the device will appear in stores, according to CNET.

The device sold out quickly when pre-ordering opened in Hong Kong and the U.K., Bloomberg reported. Customers in Britain were told they would have to wait as long as six weeks for availability.