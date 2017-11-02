6 high school students hospitalized after eating laced candy

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (AP) – Officials with a south Alabama school system say six high school students were taken to a hospital after eating candy that was apparently laced with a foreign substance.

Police and officials from the Mobile County School System say a teacher at Alma Bryant High School in Bayou La Batre sought help after noticing students were acting oddly after eating gummy candy.

Schools spokeswoman Rena Philips says the students appeared to be acting “loopy.” They were taken to the hospital as a precaution for treatment and evaluation.

The school system says the problem wasn’t life-threatening. Police Chief Cliff Adams says there are concerns the candy may have been laced with some sort of drug.

All the students are females.

