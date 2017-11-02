Safe Driving Tips During Deer Season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – An increase in deer related crashes is more likely in November and December due to deer mating and hunting season, and it can happen to you, almost anywhere.

The Tennessee Highway patrol is taking the lead in warning drivers that the mating season is just starting.

Stats show November is typically the worst month for deer-related crashes. One of the people responsible for repairing your vehicle after the crash can attest to that.

George Miller is one of those responsible people. He works at MAACO Auto Paint and Collision Repair.

Miller said, “They run, they jump…the jumping is one of the most dangerous things ..if they jump and they try to clear the hood..they will hit the windshield posts …the windshields and that’s when it gets dangerous for the drivers in the vehicle.”

The THP recommends drivers to slow down and remain alert in areas where deer are present.

In Tennessee between 2012 and 2016, a little over 6 percent of deer strikes occurred on state highways.

Last year, there were 7,219 deer related crashes including 330 that involved injuries and one that was fatal. And so far in 2017..there have been 4223 such crashes on state roads.

He said, “Most of the time..the deer run into the car. I mean, they will run dead into the side of a car..we see that quite often.”

The Tennessee Highway patrol has a couple of tips for you:

These crashes are more prevalent at dawn and dusk; When you see deer cross the road, expect more to follow. Many times, the second or third deer crossing becomes the one that motorists hit; and do not swerve to avoid contact with deer. It could cause your vehicle to overturn.

And, by the way..it doesn’t always happen on a highway.

It’s time to keep your eyes open for those deer on the road.