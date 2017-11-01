Wendy Williams passes out from overheating on live show

Wendy Williams says she is fine after passing out in costume on her live show on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old host of “The Wendy Williams Show” was dressed as the Statue of Liberty and was talking to her audience. Williams appeared to be out of breath as she introduced the Halloween costume contest on her show.

She said, “Our first …” and slurred the word “guest” as she struggled to speak. Williams began to rock back and forth before she gasped and lost her footing, falling over. The show cut to a long commercial break.

Later, Williams returned and said, “That was not a stunt. I overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back.”

A rep for “The Wendy Williams Show” told ET Williams is now “feeling much better.”

“She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights,” the rep said in a statement. “She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show.”

Williams also tweeted about the incident and said, “Everybody relax. I’m doing fine, just need some water and electrolytes. On another note, I slayed and laid Halloween, LOL!”