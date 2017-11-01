Trump meets with cabinet at White House- live stream

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Last Updated Nov 1, 2017 11:18 AM EDT

President Trump is meeting with his cabinet at the White House on Wednesday, a day after a deadly attack left 8 people dead and over 11 wounded on the streets of New York City.

Mr. Trump has responded to the attacks over Twitter, calling for a ramping up of the Department of Homeland Security’s “extreme vetting program” and saying the attacker was a “very sick and deranged person.”

How to watch today’s event live:

  • Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2017
  • Time: Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET
  • Who: President Trump and the cabinet

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Commission votes Wednesday on proposed tax increase resolution
Read More»
11 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
City of Chattanooga makes group effort to reduce crime
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Process of transferring juvenile cases to adult court
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now