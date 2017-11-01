Trump meets with cabinet at White House- live stream

President Trump is meeting with his cabinet at the White House on Wednesday, a day after a deadly attack left 8 people dead and over 11 wounded on the streets of New York City.

Mr. Trump has responded to the attacks over Twitter, calling for a ramping up of the Department of Homeland Security’s “extreme vetting program” and saying the attacker was a “very sick and deranged person.”

How to watch today’s event live:

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Time: Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET

Who: President Trump and the cabinet

This is a developing story and will be updated.