Technology seeks to preserve fading skill: Braille literacy

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Steven Senne

BOSTON (AP) — The National Braille Press is confronting record low literacy in the writing system for the blind as it marks its 90th birthday this year.

Brian Mac Donald is president of the Boston-based organization, which has been a leading force for Braille literacy since its founding as a weekly newspaper for the blind.

He says the press has launched its own electronic Braille reader and taken other steps to adjust its traditional printing operation.

Roughly 13 percent of U.S. blind students were considered Braille readers in a 2016 survey by the American Printing House for the Blind. That number has steadily dropped from around 30 percent in 1974.

Kim Charlson is director of a library affiliated with the Perkins School for the Blind in Massachusetts. She says technology has played a role in Braille’s decline but is also its best chance at survival.

Share:

Related Videos

9 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Commission votes Wednesday on proposed tax increase resolution
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
City of Chattanooga makes group effort to reduce crime
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Process of transferring juvenile cases to adult court
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now