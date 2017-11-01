Social media testimony continues on Capitol Hill — live updates

Sites “not satisfied” with response to foreign interference

Asked by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, if all three sites were satisfied with the response their platforms had in tackling foreign interference in the election, all three replied no and that they must do better.

All three described ways in which they are implementing new policies to in fact do better.

Google’s Walker said the search engine is creating a transparency report for ads, an archive of content of all ads, icons to make information on site available of who sponsors an ad and enhanced verification measures for advertisements.

With regard to “fake news” Walker said the site has adapted new algorithms to address hoax posts and ads, fake news fact check labels, and are reevaluating their ad policies.

Edgett said Twitter has formed an information quality team focused on behavaior and content to stop bad actors from using automated activity, new transparency rules on all ads to educate users, and are currently collaborating with law enforcement officials to counter misinformation.

Facebook’s Stretch reiterated the site’s goals in hiring more staff by putting 10,000 people working on safety and security with a goal of the end of 2018 of more than 20,000.

He added the site intends to be more transparent in bringing visibility to advertising and political ads, as well as tightening current ad policies by limiting divisiveness and limiting violence in ad tools.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.