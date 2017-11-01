Chief David Roddy on violent crime reduction in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Despite a non-fatal shooting reported today, Chattanooga still remains over two months homicide free.

The Mayor’s Office recently released some lower numbers on violent crime in the scenic city.

The success the city is seeing in these reduced crime rates surrounds gang member violence.

For years the Chattanooga Police Department has been making efforts to reduce violence through, what’s known as, the Violence Reduction Initiative.

It’s something that Police Chief David Roddy says is still viable.

The VRI and other collective efforts could be having an impact on shootings.

Shootings still happen, but Chief Roddy says that efforts being implemented to affect gang member violence are also having an impact on group member shootings; both fatal and non-fatal.

We’ll have more on this tonight at eleven, and Cheif Roddy will appear this weekend on Point of View.

