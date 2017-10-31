Official White House portraits unveiled for Trump, Pence

The White House unveiled the official portraits for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday.

According to a White House statement, the portraits, produced by the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO), will be distributed to federal facilities across the country and will also be available for sale to the public.

The Trump White House previously announced the release of the first official portrait of first lady Melania Trump, which, according to a press release, was taken “in her new residence at the White House” back in April.