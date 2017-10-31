Official White House portraits unveiled for Trump, Pence

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

White House

The White House unveiled the official portraits for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday.

According to a White House statement, the portraits, produced by the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO), will be distributed to federal facilities across the country and will also be available for sale to the public. 

The Trump White House previously announced the release of the first official portrait of first lady Melania Trump, which, according to a press release, was taken “in her new residence at the White House” back in April.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tall Betsy returns to Halloween Block Party in Cleveland
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Mocs Basketball Team Holds Fan Fest
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Costume recommendations for last minute Halloween shoppers
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now