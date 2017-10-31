Google investigating rash of Google Docs lockouts

Google was looking into why some people weren’t able to access documents stored on its Google Docs service Tuesday, the company said on Twitter.

Messages posted to the service’s Twitter account said in replies to complaints that the company was investigaing the matter.

On Twitter, journalists, students and writers expressed frustration at not being able to access their documents. Some said they were told that the documents violated Google’s terms of service.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

