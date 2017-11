CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A child was sent to the hospital after a hit and run accident this afternoon.

Chattanooga Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 2100 block of Dodson Avenue.

Officers say the driver took off after hitting the 11 year old.

The boy was treated and transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.