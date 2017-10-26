UPDATE: Ooltewah shots fired suspect charged with reckless endangerment; claims to have PTSD

1 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Matthew Derek Henry was taken into custody on McMahon Road, according to Chattanooga Police.

He is facing charges of Reckless Endangerment. According to the arrest affidavit, Henry told police that he suffers from PTSD and had recently run out of his medicine.  The report also says that he used the gun to hunt coyotes.

Chattanooga Police say they received multiple calls from people claiming to see Henry actively shooting into traffic and claimed to see smoke coming from his gun.

The weapon, shell casing, and articles of clothing he was wearing at the time were taken into custody. Henry was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

 

 

 

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) –  Chattanooga Police are looking for a man they say is wanted in connection with a shots fired call on Hunter Road. News 12 has a crew headed to the scene.

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
New program to strengthen Chattanooga neighborhoods
Read More»
37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – October 27, 2017
Read More»
10 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Detective receives donations after Dunlap house fire
Read More»

Comment on this Story

  • ImOpining

    He wasn’t bright enough to wear a hat? It was probably his gray spot that helped ID him.

More News»
News 12 Now