UPDATE: Ooltewah shots fired suspect charged with reckless endangerment; claims to have PTSD

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Matthew Derek Henry was taken into custody on McMahon Road, according to Chattanooga Police.

He is facing charges of Reckless Endangerment. According to the arrest affidavit, Henry told police that he suffers from PTSD and had recently run out of his medicine. The report also says that he used the gun to hunt coyotes.

Chattanooga Police say they received multiple calls from people claiming to see Henry actively shooting into traffic and claimed to see smoke coming from his gun.

The weapon, shell casing, and articles of clothing he was wearing at the time were taken into custody. Henry was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

UPDATE: Thank you for retweeting, sharing, spreading the word – suspect was just taken into custody by Hamilton County Sheriffs Deputies. https://t.co/D4WnPLKr7j — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) October 26, 2017

