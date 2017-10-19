Comm. Boyd concerned over Convention & Visitors Bureau audit

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd talks about the next step after an audit into spending at the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The CVB is primarily funded through county hotel/motel taxes.

The State Comptrollers Office found poor record keeping on CVB credit card and gift card spending.

Commissioner Boyd says:

“It is not good for our community that the State Auditor’s Office validated many of the issues raised over the past several months concerning the management of tax dollars by the CVB. However, what is important now is the path of cooperation the Hamilton County Commission, the County Mayor and the CVB Board chooses to follow going forward.”