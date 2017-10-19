Alleged hazing case dismissed, Whitwell football players return to school

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – Two high school football players will not be facing charges in connection to recent hazing allegations at Whitwell High School.

Back in September, a petition was filed against the juveniles for an alleged hazing incident. The two Whitwell players were expelled from school shortly after, and authorities quickly began investigating the incident.

The Marion County District Attorney says the recent petition, along with any potential charges, were dropped this week in Juvenile court. According to juvenile court rules and procedures, petitions filed in juvenile court are similar to charges filed in a traditional court though petitions focus more on rehabilitation rather than prosecution.

Hazing allegations filed in the petition accused the two players of hitting the victim with a belt.

The DA says the victim’s mother, and victim have now asked for the case to be dismissed.

Meanwhile, the mom of one of the accused players, says both students are expected to return back to school soon, and will remain on the Whitwell High School football team.

It does not appear that the two will be cleared to play in this week’s game, although the players should be eligible to play in their last season game.