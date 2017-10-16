Bodies of two teens found in burned out house

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County authorities now say that firefighters discovered two bodies in a home that burned Sunday evening.

The Highway 58 Volunteer Firefighters got the call around 6PM of a house fire with entrapment.

It happened on Dolly Pond Road in Birchwood.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

After the flames were contained, Fire investigators examined the burned out structure and found the two bodies.

Officials have identified them as the residents, 18 year old Logan Kennedy and 19 year old Katelyn Woods.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The community has planned a prayer vigil at the Birchwood Church of God for Tuesday night at 6:30.

 

  • Loretta Lowe

    Thanks for showing love to our community tonight by coming to the prayer vigil. !Means a lot to our community for you all to send your reporters out to it !

