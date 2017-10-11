Tennessee Highway Patrol reminds of safe driving

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – We now know why there are so many more traffic crashes in the volunteer state.

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Tennessee Highway patrol say the problem is distracted driving.

THP officers were joined by representatives of various police agencies to ride the Tennessee Highway Patrol bus.

They were riding along to check out what other motorists are doing in their moving vehicles.

A lot of times, they are using cell phones, texting and on social media.

After a short news conference, they boarded the bus to drive through the city and see violations first hand inside private vehicles.

“We need to get back to the basic driving skills. And do we know what those basic driving skills are? Number one: hands on the steering wheel. Number two: eyes on the road. That’s the two fundamental things in driving.”

Lt. Harmon says there have been more than 22-thousand motor vehicle accidents statewide where distracted driving was a factor.