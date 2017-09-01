Braves Trading Brandon Phillips to Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – A person with knowledge of the deal says the Los Angeles Angels have a deal in place to acquire infielder Brandon Phillips from Atlanta.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the trade hadn’t been finalized and approved.

The Angels (69-65) aggressively swung their second trade of the day to add veteran stars for their playoff push. A few hours earlier, the Angels acquired four-time All-Star outfielder Justin Upton from Detroit.

Phillips is likely to play second base for the Angels, who are struggling at the position. The three-time All-Star is a four-time Gold Glove winner joining a solid defensive team.

Phillips is in his first season with Atlanta after 11 productive years in Cincinnati.

The Braves get minor-league catcher Tony Sanchez.

