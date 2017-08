CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police say the victim in the shooting Wednesday evening in Alton Park suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 5 PM in the 4300 block of Oakland Avenue.

20 year old Terry Thomas was treated at a local hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened during a disorder with another person.

That suspect fled the area before police arrived.

If you have any information on the case, please call 423-698-2525.