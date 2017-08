CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga police also responded to a second shooting Tuesday evening in Hixson.

This one happened in the 5200 block of Old Hixson Pike (near Abba’s House on Hixson Pike) around 8:20 PM.

Police report the 16 year old male had a non-life-threatening injury.

If you have information on this shooting, please call 423-698-2525.