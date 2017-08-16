Georgia governor candidate wants Stone Mountain Confederate carving gone

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) – A candidate seeking to become the nation’s first female African-American governor is calling for the removal of a giant granite carving in Georgia depicting three Confederate war leaders.

News outlets report Democratic front-runner for governor Stacey Abrams posted several tweets Tuesday saying the carving at the tourist attraction Stone Mountain Park and other Confederate statues and monuments around the state should be removed. One tweet read, “We must never celebrate those who defend slavery and tried to destroy the union.”

Removing the faces of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would require a change in state law. The Georgia code says the carving shall be “protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

The removal of the bas relief of Confederates from Stone Mountain has been a constant debate since the state bought the property in 1958. /1 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017

Paid for by founders of the 2nd KKK, the monument had no purpose other than celebration of racism, terror & division when carved in 1915. /2 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017

We must never celebrate those who defended slavery and tried to destroy the Union. /3 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017

Confederate monuments belong in museums where we can study and reflect on that terrible history, not in places of honor across our state. /4 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 15, 2017