Georgia governor candidate wants Stone Mountain Confederate carving gone

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) – A candidate seeking to become the nation’s first female African-American governor is calling for the removal of a giant granite carving in Georgia depicting three Confederate war leaders.

News outlets report Democratic front-runner for governor Stacey Abrams posted several tweets Tuesday saying the carving at the tourist attraction Stone Mountain Park and other Confederate statues and monuments around the state should be removed. One tweet read, “We must never celebrate those who defend slavery and tried to destroy the union.”

Removing the faces of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson would require a change in state law. The Georgia code says the carving shall be “protected for all time as a tribute to the bravery and heroism of the citizens of this state who suffered and died in their cause.”

  • Edward Letourneau

    Gee, following the logic here, we should remove Washington and Jefferson from all monuments, including those in Washington D.C. and Mt. Rushmore because they owned slaves. — And we should also consider changing the name of the nations capital.

  • Michelle

    What makes this any different that ISIS rolling into Palmyra in Syria and destroying a city of relics thousands of years old? Or going into christian communities and destroying churches and statues of Saints? When we start advocating for “blowing up” the side of a mountain, we are no less animals than they are. When I look at this, I see a piece of artwork, nothing more. You can look at a peanut butter sandwich and conclude its a sign of racism if that’s where your mind wants to take it. But it doesn’t make it so. It’s a carving of 3 men on horseback, nothing more except for the connotations ridiculous people apply to it. That war was over 150 years ago and instead of letting go of it, you are creating a new division in this country. For the love of God, LET IT GO. It doesn’t have anymore control over any one person than that one person gives it.

